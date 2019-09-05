(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmad presented his credentials to the Emperor of Japan at an impressive and dignified ceremony held at the Imperial Palace on Thursday.

According to a message reaching here from Tokyo, Minister Incharge of Information Technology Takuya Hirai and Senior officials of the Pakistan Embassy including Deputy Chief of Mission Ali Anser Zaidi, Defence Attach Air Commodore Sheraz Ahmad Khan, Press Counsellor Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, Head of Chancery Azeem Khan and First Secretary Mirza Sameer Baig were also present in the ceremony.