Pakistan's Ambassador Seeks To Expand Trade Ties With Egypt
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 09:40 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to Egypt Aamir Shouket met with Ayman Ashry, Chairman of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce to explore avenues for boosting bilateral trade and investment.
In a post on X, he said, "It is my top priority to work hard with Egyptian counterparts to further improve trade and investment relations between our two countries."
