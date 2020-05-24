ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque has conveyed his warm Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Pakistani Community of France.

In a message received here Sunday, the ambassador wished them happiness, religious fulfillment and safety and health on the auspicious day of Eid ul Fitr.

He advised them to celebrate this Eid with simplicity in this somber environment when the entire humanity was facing COVID 19 pandemic, said a news release received here.

He called upon them to offer special prayers for the eternal peace of those members of the community who have lost their precious lives due to COVID 19 pandemic and pray for the early and speedy recovery of those who were infected with this disease.

He stated that we should not forget the poor and needy members of the community in this time. He also thanked and acknowledged services of generous Pakistani community members for their support to less fortunate compatriots in these difficult times.

Finally, he advised the community to observe this religious festival by following instructions and safety protocols announced by the French Government.