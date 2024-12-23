Open Menu

Pakistan's Ambassador To US Rizwan Saaed Sheikh Visits TDAP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Ambassador of Pakistan to US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh called on Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwala. Minister of Trade in Washington, Muhammad Hanif Channa, also attended the meeting.

Keeping in view the demand in the US market, the Ambassador suggested that TDAP should focus on Halal food sector. He appreciated TDAP’s proactive approach for women economic empowerment and the activities of the Women Entrepreneur Division.

He proposed that US institutes can be engaged to conduct capacity-building trainings and workshops for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

To bring together IT startups and investors from other countries, especially Saudi Arabia and US, Rizwan Saeed announced that US will organize IT-based events in Pakistan. He also informed about the success of the recently held event in Silicon Valley in collaboration with Stanford University.

Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, briefed on various digital tools available on TDAP’s website for exporters and importers. He also invited the Ambassador to attend the upcoming mega FoodAg Manufacturing event to be held in Lahore in February 2025. The Ambassador assured TDAP regarding participation of US companies in the event. TDAP also assured hospitality to the US businesses.

The Minister of Trade informed the participants on recent developments with regards to the visit of US inspectors to Pakistan, especially related to mango, dates and shrimp exports.

He requested TDAP to lead the local departments in order to expedite the preparation of dossiers and compliance of regulatory requirements. The Ambassador of Pakistan to US and Minister of Trade agreed upon working together with TDAP to enhance business-to-business contacts and increase the exports to US.

