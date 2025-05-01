(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Former Federal minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and its brave armed forces are always ready and alert to defend the motherland.

She said that the sacrifices and professional capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces for the security, sovereignty and protection of the country's borders are commendable.

"Our forces are the ones who, in every situation, be it hot or cold, day or chilly night, wind or storm, are guarding the borders of our beloved homeland while the people are sleeping peacefully. The nation is proud of its brave soldiers who stand tall in the face of the enemy in every difficult moment," she expressed these views during a press conference at a local hotel, on Thursday.

Addressing the regional situation, Dr. Firdous condemned India's continued provocations and said that despite escalating tensions, Pakistan’s military remains fully capable of delivering a strong and effective response to any act of hostility. She underscored the nation’s unshakable trust in its armed forces and the commitment of Pakistani youth to national service and patriotism.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "The sacrifices made by our martyrs for the freedom and integrity of Pakistan cannot be forgotten under any circumstances, and their sacrifices are a source of guidance for us. Today, we should not only remember the sacrifices of the martyrs but also strengthen our resolve and courage to continue their mission."

She said that the entire nation stands united for the survival and integrity of the country. "We are firmly standing with our brave and valiant armed forces, and no sacrifice will be spared in this regard," she said.

Speaking as a representative voice of those living in Sialkot, especially in the border areas, a local resident delivered a powerful message to the world.

"I want to say loud and clear that we, the people of Sialkot, are standing like a rock against Modi’s Hindutva-driven extremist army. Each and every resident of Sialkot is the first line of defense for this motherland, firmly resisting Modi’s malicious conspiracies and intentions," she declared.

She said that the Pakistani government has strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident, highlighting the country's consistent stance against all forms of terrorism.

"We have always denounced terrorism in every form because we ourselves have been its victims. Pakistan has sacrificed over 70,000 precious lives in the fight to restore peace within the country. In doing so, we have put our own peace at stake to help ensure peace in the world", she said.

The former federal minister emphasized that this is why Pakistan stands firmly against terrorism of all kinds and condemns such acts wherever they occur around the globe.

Dr. Firdous said, "Pakistan has always played a frontline role in dismantling the nurseries of terrorism. While we have consistently led efforts to eliminate terrorism, our cunning adversary has not only nurtured terrorism but has also openly supported it and the recent Jafar Express incident in Balochistan indicates that India supports terrorism in the region."

Regarding Pahalgam incident, she said that Pakistani authorities offered full cooperation for an independent investigation at the international level, our state institutions and government offered all kinds of cooperation through a neutral committee, neutral institutions and neutral forums at the international level for an independent inquiry into the incident.

She added that by taking this initiative before the global community, Pakistan’s leadership has clearly demonstrated that it stands against terrorism.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that India has been occupying occupied Kashmir illegally for the past seven decades, under the shadow of the gun, innocent and unarmed Kashmiris have been held hostage. Instead of granting them their basic rights, they are being crushed under the weight of state power and military force. This oppression is deeply condemnable and cannot be justified under any circumstances, she added.

She said that this is a deliberate act by India, driven by Modi’s own agenda, which has now been fully exposed by Pakistan’s national security operators. The truth of the Indian drama has been revealed to the world and it has been proven that Modi wants to fulfill his nefarious objectives regarding Pakistan under the guise of this incident, she added.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that India has slapped the world in the face by violating the Indus Waters Treaty, which requires international organizations, international institutions and especially the United Nations to take notice of.

She expressed grave concern over the large scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the Held Valley. She said that right of self-determination is the basic right of people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the world community to use its complete influence and pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations in held valley.