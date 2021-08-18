Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night for national defence Khawaja Rameez Hassan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 06:14 PM

Addressing the Independence Day seminar, PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez said that August 14 is the day of renewing love for the homeland

Addressing the Independence Day seminar, PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez said that August 14 is the day of renewing love for the homeland.

He said that the defence of the beloved homeland gained through sacrifices should be the first priority.

He said that linguistic and sectarian division is an important conspiracy of the enemy. The youth must play a practical role for the stability of the state. He added that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night for national defence.

More Stories From Pakistan

