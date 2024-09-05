Open Menu

Pakistan's Armed Forces Demonstrated Courage, Bravery, Valor On Sep 06, 1965: Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan's armed forces demonstrated courage, bravery, valor on Sep 06, 1965: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that September 6, 1965, is an unforgettable chapter in our history, which will always remain fresh in our hearts.

He made these remarks in a message on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan.

He said that on this day, the way Pakistan's armed forces demonstrated courage, bravery, valor, and heroism is a golden chapter in our military history.

Today, on Pakistan Defence Day, the Pakistani nation needs once again the same spirit and unity that made our homeland invincible and thwarted the enemy's malicious designs, he said.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has arranged various programs to commemorate Defence Day in a befitting manner on September 6.

According to the schedule, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will lead the flag hoisting ceremony at the KMC's head office and address the officers.

At 11 a.m., he will be the chief guest at a girls' hockey match and art competition at the Olympian Islahuddin Hockey academy Ground, Block H, North Nazimabad, under the Commissioner Karachi Division.

A parade will be held at 11 a.m. at the KMC City Warden Headquarters, and a fire tender rally will be held by the KMC Fire Brigade on the night of September 5-6.

A football exhibition match will be held at 5 p.m. at the KMC Football Ground, Baba-e-Urdu Road, and there will be an exhibition of photographs and a seminar at the Frere Hall on the occasion of Defence Day.

These events will be attended by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, heads of various KMC departments, and other officials and employees, and will pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Defence to provide awareness of their immortal sacrifices to the new generation.

