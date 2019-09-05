(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphatically stated that in addition to being fully modernized, Pakistan's Armed Forces were imbued with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice and were capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism.

"The world has already witnessed their capabilities in February this year, when they effectively and swiftly responded to Indian intrusion and made it clear to the world that their hearts are still charged with September [1965] Spirit and they will go to any extent to safeguard the freedom, integrity and sovereignty of the motherland," he said in a message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The President on this occasion also reiterated the country's solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and renewed resolve that they would continue to support their right to self-determination. "We will continue raising their just struggle for freedom at all levels and platforms," he added.

The President said Indian brutalities and cruelties could not suppress their spirit of freedom. Undoubtedly, "Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory," he added.

The President said there were many Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir dispute and it should be resolved according to those resolutions. "Therefore, Indian unilateral actions in this regard have no significance and we do not accept these fascist actions," he added.

The President said that the serious notice by Security Council of Indian barbarism in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was a reflection of that fact. "Surely, the world has realized that this conflict is the biggest danger to the world peace," he added.

He said, "September 6 dawns every year with remembrance of national spirit and for renewal of our resolve to lay down our lives for our beloved motherland.

54 years ago, our valiant Armed Forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalized this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy." The President further said, "Inspired by those proud moments, we have successfully confronted various internal challenges and defeated external conspiracies and by imbibing us with the passion for self-sufficiency, September Spirit has made our independence and sovereignty invincible".

He said, "Pakistan is a peaceful nation and has rendered enormous sacrifices for world peace. We are desirous of friendly relations with all our neighbors. Moreover, sustainable peace in Afghanistan is our biggest desire and for this we fully support the ongoing reconciliation efforts." "Today, apart from external threats, Pakistan is also facing various internal challenges. Remember, strong economy and economic prosperity alone can guarantee a prosperous Pakistan," he added.

The President said, "We will eradicate poverty and deprivation from the country by strengthening our economy with the same determination and endurance, with which we fought against terrorism and responded to the foreign aggression".

"In the end, I would like to reiterate that the spirit of safeguarding the motherland should not be restricted to 6 September alone; rather we should incorporate this passion in our everyday life".

"Along with paying tribute to our martyrs and war veterans, let us renew our resolve that, following in their footsteps, we will not leave any stone unturned for the realization of right to self-determination of Kashmiris and for progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan," the President concluded.

