Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah observed Youm-e-Tashakur and Youm-e-Takbeer with great enthusiasm, paying tribute to the nation's unwavering resolve and unshakeable courage of Pak armed forces on May 24. These significant days mark Pakistan's historic victories and milestones, showcasing the country's strength and determination. The event was held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Auditorium of Pakistan International school Jeddah-English Section (PISJ-ES) and organized by Consulate General of Pakistan. The ceremony witnessed the presence of representatives from the three-armed forces, prominent members of the Pakistani and Saudi communities, schoolchildren along with their parents, officers of the Consulate, and a large number of media representatives.

In his opening remarks the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Khalid Majid, said that the Pakistani Armed Forces have made the entire nation proud by giving a fitting response to Indian aggression during operation "Bunyan-ul-Marsous". He emphasized the significance of gratitude and glorification, highlighting the importance of the event. He appreciated the sacrifices and bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries, particularly China and Saudi Arabia, for their support.

He also thanked the principal Adnan Nasir and his team, media, and community members who played their part in making the event a success.

The Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Masood Puri, reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He urged the international community to support a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

Press Consular Mohammed Irfan also delivered a address and thanked the support of Consul General to organized the event. He commended the Armed Forces for their outstanding professionalism and precision during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous.

The event commenced with a recitation of Holy Quran by the student Abdul Shakour and the national anthem of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stirring a strong sense of patriotism and respect among all attendees. The event showcased an energetic performance by Saudi-born Pakistani singer Naeem Sindhi, alongside captivating tableaus presented by the children from PISJ-ES. prayers for the nation's martyrs and for the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer for prosperity and success, led by Qari Muhammad Asif.