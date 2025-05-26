Pakistan's Armed Forces Make Nation Proud, Says Khalid Majid
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah observed Youm-e-Tashakur and Youm-e-Takbeer with great enthusiasm, paying tribute to the nation's unwavering resolve and unshakeable courage of Pak armed forces on May 24. These significant days mark Pakistan's historic victories and milestones, showcasing the country's strength and determination. The event was held at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Auditorium of Pakistan International school Jeddah-English Section (PISJ-ES) and organized by Consulate General of Pakistan. The ceremony witnessed the presence of representatives from the three-armed forces, prominent members of the Pakistani and Saudi communities, schoolchildren along with their parents, officers of the Consulate, and a large number of media representatives.
In his opening remarks the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Khalid Majid, said that the Pakistani Armed Forces have made the entire nation proud by giving a fitting response to Indian aggression during operation "Bunyan-ul-Marsous". He emphasized the significance of gratitude and glorification, highlighting the importance of the event. He appreciated the sacrifices and bravery of the Pakistan Armed Forces. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to friendly countries, particularly China and Saudi Arabia, for their support.
He also thanked the principal Adnan Nasir and his team, media, and community members who played their part in making the event a success.
The Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Masood Puri, reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He urged the international community to support a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.
Press Consular Mohammed Irfan also delivered a address and thanked the support of Consul General to organized the event. He commended the Armed Forces for their outstanding professionalism and precision during Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsous.
The event commenced with a recitation of Holy Quran by the student Abdul Shakour and the national anthem of Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stirring a strong sense of patriotism and respect among all attendees. The event showcased an energetic performance by Saudi-born Pakistani singer Naeem Sindhi, alongside captivating tableaus presented by the children from PISJ-ES. prayers for the nation's martyrs and for the well-being and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The event concluded with a heartfelt prayer for prosperity and success, led by Qari Muhammad Asif.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to participate in World Utilities Congress ..
Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign
Kristoffer Reitan wins in play-off after course record
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s ..
Arshad Nadeem: The Javelin Ace Crowned Asian Best Athlete of the Year
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Chile
ADNOC’s listed companies post strong Q1 results with over US$2.3 billion net p ..
Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed attends celebrations to mark Shabab Al Ahli’s ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's armed forces make nation proud, says Khalid Majid6 minutes ago
-
Trials for Inter-district hockey tournament:16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi congratulates Lahore Qalandars on winning PSL final16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in district16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast windstorms, rain-thunderstorms across upper, central parts of Pakistan from May 27-3116 minutes ago
-
Climate change driving extreme weather events in Pakistan: DG-PDMA Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan praises armed forces36 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Food Safety Awareness' held:36 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of veteran actor Adeeb on Monday1 hour ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio campaign kicks off1 hour ago
-
Kamal launches third national Polio vaccination campaign1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 260,726 cusecs water1 hour ago