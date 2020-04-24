Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed the country's armed forces to assist the civilian administration during the holy month of Ramadan, given that the country is under a lockdown over the coronavirus, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed the country's armed forces to assist the civilian administration during the holy month of Ramadan, given that the country is under a lockdown over the coronavirus, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the COAS held a special conference at the General Headquarters focusing on the coronavirus situation in the country.

"COAS instructed the Army to work with civil authorities to ease the difficulties being faced by the people during Ramadan," Iftikhar said at a press conference, as cited by the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster.

In addition, the Pakistani chief of army staff ordered that all commanders ensure border security and carry out routine activities, as planned, amid the pandemic.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in the country. Meanwhile, 237 patients have died, and over 2,500 others have recovered.