UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Armed Forces Will Play Due Part In Achieving NSP's Vision: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:11 PM

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday said Pakistan's Armed Forces would play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the National Security Policy (NSP)

In a tweet, the DG ISPR said: "NSP is an important milestone in strengthening National Security of Pakistan."He added that the comprehensive framework, recognized interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort.

