Pakistan's Army Chief Arrives In Kabul To Discuss Peace Process

Tue 09th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Pakistan's Army Chief Arrives in Kabul to Discuss Peace Process

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived on Tuesday in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul to discuss the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, a Sputnik correspondent reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived on Tuesday in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul to discuss the peace process between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The general is currently meeting with President Ashraf Ghani at his official residence.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.



