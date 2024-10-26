Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2024) Ayesha Sohaib has made Pakistan proud by winning the esteemed Burj Award, often referred to as the “Oscars of Business.”

This prestigious accolade celebrates Ayesha’s outstanding contributions to the global beauty and wellness industry, recognizing her entrepreneurial brilliance and the international success of her organic hair and skincare brand, Hair Energy.

Ayesha, whose innovative formulas are rooted in traditional remedies passed down through generations, has built a brand that champions natural beauty solutions.

Based in Dubai, she has grown her business into a global empire, overseeing 11 ventures across the USA, UAE, and Pakistan. Her vision and leadership have not only placed her on the global map but also established Pakistan as a rising hub for beauty innovations.

“This Burj Award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and belief in the power of organic, homegrown remedies that can impact lives globally,” said Ayesha Sohaib. “I am honored to receive such recognition and proud to represent Pakistan on this prestigious platform.

”

Hair Energy has quickly become a name synonymous with organic and sustainable beauty. By combining modern research with traditional, time-tested remedies, Ayesha has brought to life a product line that caters to the growing global demand for clean, natural beauty solutions. Her business success and dedication to organic wellness have earned her a place among Pakistan’s Top 5 Wonder Women.

Ayesha’s global success with Hair Energy and her ventures reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and determination. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring female entrepreneurs in Pakistan and beyond, proving that with vision, resilience, and innovation, it is possible to achieve greatness on an international scale.

“Winning the Burj Award is not only a personal victory but a moment of pride for Pakistan,” added Ayesha. “I hope this achievement inspires young women entrepreneurs in Pakistan to follow their dreams and take their businesses to the next level.”