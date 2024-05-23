Pakistan's Best Country To Invest: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that Pakistan is currently the best investment destination
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Thursday said that Pakistan is currently the best investment destination.
While addressing UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration’s Round Table Session in Abu Dhabi the government is taking steps to attract foreign investment in the country under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Notable tech leaders from both countries were present in the session, said a news release received here.
Shaza Fatima said that the digitalization process is underway in the country as different institutions are being digitised.
The minister said that the IT sector is the top priority of the present government. She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, private sector is being fully encouraged and supported.
She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been the pioneer of e-governance and e-services in Pakistan.
As Prime Minister of Pakistan, one of his first directives was to embark on a very ambitious journey of digitising Pakistan in three verticals--digital economy, digital governance and digital society, adding that the unique point of his vision is that all of this has to be led by the private sector.
Starting from planning to implementation, execution, and investment, everything has to be led by the private sector. This is the only way of ensuring its success, she said.
Shaza Fatima said that as the IT sector has changed the global paradigm in every walk of life, growth and success are imperative without partnership and collaboration.
On the occasion, three agreements were signed between Pakistani and UAE tech companies.
These agreements were signed between Labware Arabia and Maison Consulting, Info-Tech Group and 800 Inc Holdings, and Minsait (INDRA) Spain and Info Tech Group.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues16 minutes ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps17 minutes ago
-
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb misuse16 minutes ago
-
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work16 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo16 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee16 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death16 minutes ago
-
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention16 minutes ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road16 minutes ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador16 minutes ago