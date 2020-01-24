The 3rd Season of Pakistan's Biggest Food and Music Event, SOUL Festival (Previously COKEFEST) has successfully made its way to Karachi on January 24 to 26 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The 3rd Season of Pakistan's Biggest Food and Music Event, SOUL Festival (Previously COKEFEST) has successfully made its way to Karachi on January 24 to 26 at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park here on Friday.

Bringing Pakistan's top eateries and much-adored music artists together to create a one-of-a-kind experience for its attendees, day one of 'SOUL' Festival proved to have an overwhelming response with a massive crowd joining in on the fun and tickets selling out instantly.

Soul Festival has truly fulfilled its promise to be bigger, better and bolder than its prequels.

Featuring not only food and music, but also many festivities, entertainment and fun, Soul Festival gave us the perfect opportunity to take some time out from our awfully busy schedule and spend quality time with our family and friends.

Furthermore, one the main aims of the Soul Festival is to offer a variety of cuisines with flavors and delicacies catering to a wide range of audience.

Ranging from Desi to Continental, Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Thai) to Turkish/Lebanese and Italian, #SOUL Festival offered the season's freshest flavors - anything, you name it! The Soul Festival came up with an incredible lineup of musicians, from all over Pakistan such as the much-loved Strings, Farhan Saeed, Ali Tariq, Natasha Baig, Nabeel Shaukat, Aashir Wajahat, Raga Boyz and the one and only, Kashmir the Band to give its audience an unforgettable experience.

Organizer Saad M. Khan said that the season 1 of FOODFEST in 2017 saw the biggest celebration of Pakistani culture with more than 250,000 people enjoying the festival with their loved ones.

Season 2 of the FOODFEST created History and became an international award winning event.

We are extremely excited and looking forward to welcome our guests and provide world-class entertainment through more food, more music and even more fun at this 3rd season of FOODFEST thathas a new identity; SOUL Festival, he added.