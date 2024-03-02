Pakistan's Biggest Horse Race To Be Held On Sunday
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The premier horse racing event, the Pakistan Derby, will thrill spectators on Sunday at the Lahore Race Club.
According to a private news channel, there will be 10 cup races on the day of the highly anticipated Pakistan Derby.
Featuring a total of ten cup races, the highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the prestigious Pakistan Derby.
The race, a test of speed and endurance covering a distance of 2400 meters, will be the centerpiece.
Fifteen top-tier four-year-old horses and mares will vie for victory in the race.
The winner of the Pakistan Derby will get prize money of Rs 40 lakh, while the runner-up will get Rs 13 lakh, and the third-place winner will get Rs 6 lakh.
Participants are expected to include high dignitaries, officials, and esteemed guests, adding to the excitement of the event.
