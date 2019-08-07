UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Biggest HRM System Launched: Usman Dar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:57 PM

Pakistan's biggest HRM system launched: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to PM on youth Affairs Usman Dar said that today the biggest Human Resource management (HRM) system of Pakistan has been launched

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) Special Assistant to PM on youth Affairs Usman Dar said that today the biggest Human Resource management (HRM) system of Pakistan has been launched.

In his message on social networking site twitter, Usman Dar said that Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf has launched Pakistan's biggest HRM system under which all details of 4, 00,000 teachers will be available upon online portal besides people will not have to visit again and again for promotions, retirement or vacations.

