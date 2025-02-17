Pakistan's Birmingham Acting Consul General Kamran Malik Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Birmingham, United Kingdom Kamran Ahmed Malik passed away following a protracted illness.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague, Mr Kamran Malik, Acting Consul General Birmingham, who departed peacefully on 16 February 2025 after a courageous battle with cancer," Foreign Office announced on Monday.
He was survived by his wife and three young children.
Malik has been serving as Acting Consul General at Pakistan Consulate in Birmingham since July, 2024. Prior to that, he served in Pakistan diplomatic missions in France and the Czech Republic.
He joined the government service in 2007 and the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2014.
"Kamran Malik served Pakistan with unwavering dedication, integrity, and distinction throughout his career.
His diplomatic acumen, compassion, and commitment to duty left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Even in the face of adversity, Kamran exemplified resilience and grace, inspiring peers and partners alike," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.
He also extended condolences to Malik’s family and friends and prayed for them to find solace in the enduring legacy of Kamran’s contributions to diplomacy and the countless lives he touched.
Pakistan's High Commission in the UK also remembered Kamran Malik as an outstanding diplomat and a devoted family man.
"Officers and staff of the Pakistan High Commission and Consulates join High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal in extending their sincere condolences to the bereaved family," the High Commission said in a statement.
