ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan Customs and Police united on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022 to highlight the role of gender equality and awareness in national border management agencies in Pakistan.

An inter-agency workshop held in Islamabad from 7-9 March 2022 exclusively for female officers from the involved services aimed at raising gender awareness, but also collected feedback on the working experiences and challenges faced by female officers at Pakistan's borders.

To mark International Women's Day, Dr. Athar Waheed, Director Training of the Federal Investigation Agency academy, made a formal address to the female officers.

Director Training FIA was actively pursuing gender parity and had the highest representation of female officers in law enforcement, with 9.68% female officers in the force.

Czech Ambassador Tomas Smetanka also participated in the training session and acknowledged the initiatives of Pakistani law enforcement agencies, supported by international and non-governmental organisations, to increase women's participation in their ranks.

The workshop was organised by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and funded by the European Union as part of an on-going programme of technical assistance to Pakistan's border management agencies.