Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

The Interior Minister has categorically stated that Pakistan has neither established any 'Mohajir' camp nor has received new refugees from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the borders of Pakistan are safe and secured.

Sheikh Rashid has categorically stated that Pakistan has neither established any 'Mohajir' camp nor has received new refugees from Afghanistan. He has expressed these views while talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan wants return of three million Afghan refugees to their homeland after the return of stability there.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistan has helped evacuate sixteen thousand people including diplomats and representatives of IMF and the World Bank from Afghanistan.

Responding to a question about the cancellation of visit by New Zealand cricket Team, the Interior Minister said the Army security was provided to the team after a decision to this effect by the cabinet.

He said the nation should not be dejected as the day will come when all the teams will visit us.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan is an important country of the region and efforts are being made for its security and prosperity. He said India is resorting to propaganda against Pakistan following failure of its machinations in Afghanistan.

The Interior Minister said those who are possessing dual passports and identity cards are being given time by the 31st of next month to withdraw the additional documents.