Pakistan’s Brave Armed Forces Stand As Nation’s Shield: Rana Mashhood
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, lauded the valor and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, calling them the nation’s strongest shield during his address at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Workers Convention held in Abbottabad.
He stated that the people of Pakistan are fortunate to have a courageous and dedicated army guarding the country’s borders. Referring to past security challenges, Mashhood said the country had successfully foiled numerous conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Pakistan, including terrorist plots involving foreign agents such as Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Highlighting the development-focused vision of the PML-N government, Mashhood credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leading the country with unwavering commitment. “Whether it was soft loans or innovation awards, Shehbaz Sharif has taken every possible step for the youth and the future of Pakistan,” he said. “He has worked tirelessly for your children. Now it’s time to be prepared and take the lead.”
Mashhood reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty, saying, “We will defend our borders with unwavering resolve. Under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, we stand firmly with our brave military. And with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, we will continue moving forward.”
He assured the public of the government’s commitment to economic growth and social development, adding, “We will work day and night for your progress and prosperity.
”
As part of the youth empowerment drive, Mashhood announced that the government is offering soft business loans on easy terms to help young Pakistanis start their own ventures and contribute to the country’s economy. He also shared that, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, he is currently touring the country to engage with the youth and raise awareness about various government initiatives.
PML-N’s Provincial General Secretary, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also addressed the convention. He strongly condemned India’s aggressive actions, stating that the Pakistani nation is united against such threats. “Any future provocation will be met with a response so powerful that it will be remembered for generations,” he warned, adding that India had already received a fitting response from Pakistan.
Abbasi reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the armed forces, stating that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the military. He called for unity among all citizens to safeguard national interests and maintain peace and development across the country.
The convention concluded with enthusiastic support from party workers, who pledged their continued loyalty to the PML-N leadership and their commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty.
Recent Stories
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing3 minutes ago
-
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests international begging gang member13 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to YouTuber in reckless driving case13 minutes ago
-
Smoke emitting kilns sealed over environmental violations22 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman pays tribute to workers on Labour Day22 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker arrested23 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of retiring DSP Sajjad & Inspector23 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of bureaucrats notified23 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakyari Urs continues on 3rd day23 minutes ago
-
KCFR hosts session themed “End of World War II, the Post-War World Order”23 minutes ago