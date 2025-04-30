Open Menu

Pakistan’s Brave Armed Forces Stand As Nation’s Shield: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, lauded the valor and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, calling them the nation’s strongest shield during his address at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Workers Convention held in Abbottabad.

He stated that the people of Pakistan are fortunate to have a courageous and dedicated army guarding the country’s borders. Referring to past security challenges, Mashhood said the country had successfully foiled numerous conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Pakistan, including terrorist plots involving foreign agents such as Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Highlighting the development-focused vision of the PML-N government, Mashhood credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leading the country with unwavering commitment. “Whether it was soft loans or innovation awards, Shehbaz Sharif has taken every possible step for the youth and the future of Pakistan,” he said. “He has worked tirelessly for your children. Now it’s time to be prepared and take the lead.”

Mashhood reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty, saying, “We will defend our borders with unwavering resolve. Under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, we stand firmly with our brave military. And with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, we will continue moving forward.”

He assured the public of the government’s commitment to economic growth and social development, adding, “We will work day and night for your progress and prosperity.

As part of the youth empowerment drive, Mashhood announced that the government is offering soft business loans on easy terms to help young Pakistanis start their own ventures and contribute to the country’s economy. He also shared that, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, he is currently touring the country to engage with the youth and raise awareness about various government initiatives.

PML-N’s Provincial General Secretary, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also addressed the convention. He strongly condemned India’s aggressive actions, stating that the Pakistani nation is united against such threats. “Any future provocation will be met with a response so powerful that it will be remembered for generations,” he warned, adding that India had already received a fitting response from Pakistan.

Abbasi reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the armed forces, stating that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the military. He called for unity among all citizens to safeguard national interests and maintain peace and development across the country.

The convention concluded with enthusiastic support from party workers, who pledged their continued loyalty to the PML-N leadership and their commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty.

Recent Stories

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in chang ..

US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

10 minutes ago
 Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

40 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

56 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

5 hours ago
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

5 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

5 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan