Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, lauded the valor and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, calling them the nation’s strongest shield during his address at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Workers Convention held in Abbottabad.

He stated that the people of Pakistan are fortunate to have a courageous and dedicated army guarding the country’s borders. Referring to past security challenges, Mashhood said the country had successfully foiled numerous conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Pakistan, including terrorist plots involving foreign agents such as Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Highlighting the development-focused vision of the PML-N government, Mashhood credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for leading the country with unwavering commitment. “Whether it was soft loans or innovation awards, Shehbaz Sharif has taken every possible step for the youth and the future of Pakistan,” he said. “He has worked tirelessly for your children. Now it’s time to be prepared and take the lead.”

Mashhood reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty, saying, “We will defend our borders with unwavering resolve. Under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, we stand firmly with our brave military. And with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, we will continue moving forward.”

He assured the public of the government’s commitment to economic growth and social development, adding, “We will work day and night for your progress and prosperity.

”

As part of the youth empowerment drive, Mashhood announced that the government is offering soft business loans on easy terms to help young Pakistanis start their own ventures and contribute to the country’s economy. He also shared that, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, he is currently touring the country to engage with the youth and raise awareness about various government initiatives.

PML-N’s Provincial General Secretary, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, also addressed the convention. He strongly condemned India’s aggressive actions, stating that the Pakistani nation is united against such threats. “Any future provocation will be met with a response so powerful that it will be remembered for generations,” he warned, adding that India had already received a fitting response from Pakistan.

Abbasi reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the armed forces, stating that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the military. He called for unity among all citizens to safeguard national interests and maintain peace and development across the country.

The convention concluded with enthusiastic support from party workers, who pledged their continued loyalty to the PML-N leadership and their commitment to defending the country’s sovereignty.