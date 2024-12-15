Pakistan's Budding Writers Struggle To Find Publishers: Uxi Mufti
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Pakistan has a rich pool of literary talent, but new authors face challenges in finding willing publishers to print their work.
Talking to APP on Sunday, a writer, folklorist, and the creative founder of Lok Virsa, Uxi Mufti highlighted the need for support in the country's publishing industry. He noted that established publishing houses favour well-known authors, while smaller publishers often require authors to pay for the opportunity to be published.
In the traditional model, he said that writers receive royalties for their work but in the current scenario, many budding writers are asked to pay publishers for printing their books, with no guarantee that their work will reach a wider audience.
The writer underlined the demand for urdu literature abroad, particularly in India. "This demand is largely being met by individuals who buy books in Pakistan and resell them overseas at inflated prices, without providing any royalties to the publishers or writers", he maintained.
He noted that institutions like the academy of Letters, National Book Foundation and National Language Promotion Department (NLDP) were established to promote a culture of reading and writing. However, he said that these institutions have lost sight of their Primary objective and are now publishing books themselves, which is further weakening the publishing industry.
Uxi Mufti stressed that government institutions should focus on supporting and promoting publishers, rather than publishing books themselves. By doing so, he said that Pakistan can create a thriving literary ecosystem that will allow its talented writers to flourish.
He said that literature festivals such as Oxford Literary Festival and the Islamabad Literature Festival, showcase dozens of literary works and generate substantial book sales. "This vibrant engagement in literary culture reflects a growing appetite for literature in the society and the presence of both writers and readers", he concluded.
\395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Brothers killed in truck-motorcycle collision2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's budding writers struggle to find publishers: Uxi Mufti2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary calls for collective effort to build sustainable, climate-resilient communit ..12 minutes ago
-
Gohar Baloch confident of finding common ground with JUI-F22 minutes ago
-
Political Tolerance: The cornerstone of thriving democracy32 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Monday: DC32 minutes ago
-
Blue line metro bus service sets new standard for public transport in Islamabad: report1 hour ago
-
Punjab tops in health services with innovative solutions, quality care: DG Gondal1 hour ago
-
AIOU's academic workshops begins1 hour ago
-
At least five killed as vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan1 hour ago
-
Food points penalized for various violations2 hours ago