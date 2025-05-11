Pakistan’s Calculated Response To Indian Aggression Acknowledged Globally: Tariq Fazal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan maintained a calculated and responsible approach during the recent tensions with India, which earned international recognition for its tact and restraint.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that after India staged a false flag operation, Pakistan responsibly demanded an international investigation.
Instead of reacting impulsively, Pakistan responded with strength and clarity, particularly after the violation of the Line of Control, he added.
He said that the Pakistani response was so decisive that it forced India to reconsider its stance. After our historic and firm reaction, India can no longer dare to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty.
We are fully capable of responding on the battlefield, but as a responsible and sensible state, we chose the path of dialogue," he said, welcoming the ceasefire agreement as clear proof that war is not a solution.
Our approach during this crisis was based on strategy, not emotion. The world has acknowledged Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and its ability to defend itself.
