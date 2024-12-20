Pakistan’s capital market delegation visits China to explore opportunities for investment products

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:38 PM
A high-level delegation from Pakistan's capital markets, led by Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recently visited China
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A high-level delegation from Pakistan's capital markets, led by Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recently visited China.
Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of the pakistan stock exchange (PSX), Farrukh H. Sabzwari, CEO of PSX, Muneer Kamal, Chairman of the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), and other senior SECP executives, accompanied the chairman SECP.
According to press release, during the one-week visit, the delegation engaged with key Chinese financial institutions, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (CSDC), the Securities Association of China (SAC), the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), and CITIC Securities Co.
Ltd.
The Primary goal of the visit was to deepen collaboration between the Pakistani and Chinese capital markets, explore opportunities for cross-border investment products, and enhance market access and investor participation for both Pakistani and Chinese entities.
Farrukh H Sabzwari signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX). These MoUs mark a significant milestone in strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation between psx and these leading Chinese exchanges.
