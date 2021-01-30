UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Charlie Gets Recognition, KP Govt Offers Him Job

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday offered job to a youngster from Peshawar as a mark of acknowledgment for his talent of imitating world renowned comedian, Charlie Chaplin and spreading laughter on hundreds of thousands of faces at a time when people are passing through a phase of corona depression.

Provincial Minister for Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai invited Pakistani Charlie, Muhammad Usman at his home and conveyed the message of Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan offering him job.

Talking to media, Shaukat Yousafzai said he watched videos of Pakistani Charlie on social media and surprised over his talent.

Usman has revived the character of Charlie Chaplin by proper replicating his acting and spread laughter among countless people, Shaukat remarked.

Shaukat said the objective to offer job Muhammad Usman to polish his talent and fully focus on bringing more improvement in it.

Pakistani Charlie is a very talented and soon will raise the name at international level, Shaukat hoped.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Usman thanked Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan and other office bearers for job.

He said after getting job, he will now fully concentrate on his character and try to come up to the expectation of KP government and people of the country.

