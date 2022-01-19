UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Circular Debt Declining: Farrukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan's Circular debt declining: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan's circular debt was declining due to better economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, the world's developed nations had to face economic issues due to corona virus but Pakistani government successfully managed to control the crisis.

Commenting on corruption cases of Sharif family, he said Sharif brothers are enjoying bail facility in corruption and money laundering cases. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the corruption.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to support the PTI leadership in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

About the cases of Maryam Nawaz, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is trying to hoodwink the judiciary through different tactics.

In reply to a question about Shehbaz Sharif, he said we will raise the question before the national assembly regarding billions of rupees illegal transaction found in the accounts of Sharif family.

Farrukh Habib said the PML-N last regime had looted the national money through kick backs. He said the PTI leadership after taking the responsibility of the government had returned the foreign loan of twenty nine billion Dollars left by the last regime of PML-N.

He said the International organizations and leaders had acknowledged the steps taken by PTI government for public welfare.

He said Ehsaas programe, health card scheme, and housing projects have been launched to provide relief to common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Loan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Money Muslim Family TV From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

34 minutes ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

34 minutes ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

34 minutes ago
 US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard ..

US Not Planning Changes to Current National Guard Deployment in Ukraine - Pentag ..

34 minutes ago
 Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME ..

Yasmin Rashid distributes health cards among SH&ME staff

34 minutes ago
 Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.