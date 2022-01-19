ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan's circular debt was declining due to better economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, the world's developed nations had to face economic issues due to corona virus but Pakistani government successfully managed to control the crisis.

Commenting on corruption cases of Sharif family, he said Sharif brothers are enjoying bail facility in corruption and money laundering cases. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting alone against the corruption.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to support the PTI leadership in eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

About the cases of Maryam Nawaz, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, is trying to hoodwink the judiciary through different tactics.

In reply to a question about Shehbaz Sharif, he said we will raise the question before the national assembly regarding billions of rupees illegal transaction found in the accounts of Sharif family.

Farrukh Habib said the PML-N last regime had looted the national money through kick backs. He said the PTI leadership after taking the responsibility of the government had returned the foreign loan of twenty nine billion Dollars left by the last regime of PML-N.

He said the International organizations and leaders had acknowledged the steps taken by PTI government for public welfare.

He said Ehsaas programe, health card scheme, and housing projects have been launched to provide relief to common man.