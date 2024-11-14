Pakistan’s Climate Change Ministry, GGGI sign pact to mobilise green finance for climate action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination and Global Green Growth Initiative signed a four-year (2024-2028) Country Programme Framework agreement to advance Pakistan’s sustainable development goals through targeted climate action and green growth interventions.

The formal signing ceremony was organized at the Pakistan Pavilion at the UN-led Global Climate Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, during which the Secretary Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Ministry Aisha Humera Moriani and Deputy Director-General Global Green Growth Institute (GGCI) Helena McLeod signed the agreement.

Romina Khurhsid Alam thanked the GGGI for their interest for engagement with Pakistan for helping the country to mobilise green finance, support policy frameworks for climate action, and promote investment in sectors to achieve climate resilience and environmental sustainability goals.

Aligned with the GGGI Strategy 2030 and Pakistan’s national priorities, the CPF focuses on strengthening climate resilience, improving sustainable agriculture, and fostering economic growth through innovative and inclusive solutions.

Spelling out Key objectives of the country programme framework, the GGGI’s deputy director-general said that her organization aims to facilitate Pakistan’s transition to a green economy by collaborating with national stakeholders to address critical challenges such as water scarcity, deforestation, and energy inefficiency, compounded by the impacts of climate change.

Earlier, a joint event ‘Pakistan’s NDC Technology Roadmap for the Waste and Water Sector to leverage Climate Finance’ was organized by the climate change & environmental coordination ministry, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and GGGI at the Pakistan Pavilion.

The event was attended by climate finance and environmental sustainability experts from different international organisations.

The NDC technology road for waste and water sector primarily aims to meet Pakistan’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement, focusing on the waste and water sectors with support of the Global Green Growth Initiative (GGGI).

Addressing the high-level, PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam said that the NDC technology roadmap would act as strategic planning tool that links Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with large-scale investment opportunities, transforming climate targets into actionable outcomes.

She said further that the significance of technology in the implementation of absolutely any policy on climate change is inevitable. The "NDC Roadmap for the Waste and Water Sector to Leverage Climate Finance" initiative would be used for meeting the country ‘s climate goals under the Paris Agreement, focusing on the waste and water sectors.

She also illustrated how the NDC technology roadmaps would act as strategic planning tools that link Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) with large-scale investment opportunities, transforming climate targets into actionable outcomes.

Romina Khurshid Alam also addressed crucial areas including technology needs assessment, innovation and research, regulatory frameworks, and funding mechanisms for meeting Pakistan’s waste and water-related targets under Paris Climate Agreement signed in 2015.

She also shared insights about advancing of Pakistan’s climate commitments, driving progress toward its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).