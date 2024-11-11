Pakistan’s Climate Delegation Arrives In Baku For COP29,
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:26 PM
A delegation led by Romina Khurshid Alam, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital, on Monday to participate in COP29
The delegation, which includes Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Climate Change Atiq Ur Rahman, senior officials, researchers, scientists, and other climate specialists, will spotlight Pakistan’s climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.
Alam stated that Pakistan intends to showcase its initiatives for climate adaptation and environmental stability, as well as seek new avenues for collaboration with regional and global partners.
She plans to meet with representatives from various countries to push forward the agenda for environmental finance support for developing nations.
