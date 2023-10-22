Open Menu

Pakistan's Coastal Areas Not To Be Impacted By VSCS: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan's coastal areas not to be impacted by VSCS: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday indicated that there will be no impact of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) over Southwest Arabian Sea in any of the Pakistan's coastal area.

The PMD, which is continuously monitoring the situation said that the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) “TEJ” over Southwest Arabian Sea moved further northwestward during last 12 hours, intensified rapidly into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and now lies cent red around Latitude 12.5 °N and Longitude 55.2 °E at a distance of about 530km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), 1600km southwest of Gwadar and 1850km southwest of Karachi.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/h gusting 170 Km/h, sea conditions being phenomenal and maximum wave height is 35 feet around the system center.

Due to persistent favorable environmental conditions (warm SSTs, low vertical wind shear and strong upper-level outflow), the system would intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) during the coming hours and keep moving in the northwest direction towards Yemen-Oman coast.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Storm Oman Gwadar Salalah Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

3 minutes ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

1 hour ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

2 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

7 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

19 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan