KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday observed that the Pakistan had over 1000 kilometers long coastline and adjoining maritime zones with unique geo-strategic location possess enormous economic potential.

Addressing an event held in connection with World Maritime Day, at a local hotel here, he said that the 'Regional Economic Networking' projects under CPEC had provided the much-desired impetus to these vital avenues, said a statement.

Imran Ismail asserted that the present government was working seriously on sustainable development of national ports and competitive shipping and maritime business to improve the socio-economic condition of the country ensuring safe navigation and protection of marine environment as well as persistent utilization of marine fisheries resources for local consumption and as well as export to earn foreign exchange.

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi in his address emphasized Pakistan's potential of the blue economy for growth and development of maritime nations. "We believe that development of the Blue Economy will lead to thousands of employment opportunities in Pakistan. One of our goals is to transform Pakistan into a major maritime economic power via the development of the blue economy", he added.

He further said that this year's theme 'Seafarers at the Core of shipping's future' is intended to pay tribute to the professionalism and resilience of seafarers and recognise their indispensable role in securing vital global supply chains in extraordinarily challenging times.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said "We need to protect and promote our maritime clusters of excellence across the world. And with maritime trade expected to double over the next decade, the industry must consider how it can meet that demand efficiently and sustainably".

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Mahmood Moulvi in his welcome address said that the World Maritime Day was celebrated annually on last Thursday of month of September to offer an opportunity to focus its attention on the significance of the day to appreciate the importance of maritime industry and to underline the importance of maritime security, maritime environment, safety, and shipping.

"World Maritime Day 2021 theme is 'Seafarers: At the Core of Shipping's Future'. As ever, the focus of this is to increase awareness of the invaluable work that seafarers do to keep the worldwide economy afloat", he added.