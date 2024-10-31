- Home
Pakistan's Commitment To Gender Equality And Women’s Empowerment: High-level Meeting With UN Women And INGAD Delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, here on Thursday held a meeting with representatives from UN Women Pakistan and the Interagency Gender and Development Group (INGAD) to strengthen Pakistan's commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. The high-level dialogue focused on collaborative strategies and targeted actions to address the persistent barriers facing women in Pakistan.
The meeting saw participation from notable international representatives, including Maria Holtsberg from UN Women, Andrew Bowden from the Commonwealth and Development Office, and Jeroen Willems from the European Union. These stakeholders shared global insights and underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration to build stronger gender-responsive frameworks and advocacy programs within Pakistan.
The minister highlighted the government’s continued efforts to advance women’s rights, referencing significant legislative measures such as the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act. These efforts are aligned with Pakistan’s commitments under international frameworks like the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), underscoring Pakistan’s dedication to ensuring equal opportunities and protection for women.
He further said that recognizing the importance of comprehensive and inclusive approaches, the Ministry of Human Rights is collaborating with local and international partners to engage men and boys as allies in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The National Strategy for Male Involvement in Addressing GBV, developed in partnership with UNFPA and the Pakistani NGO Rozan, seeks to promote positive societal change by challenging harmful gender norms and fostering male responsibility in preventing violence.
The ministry is actively engaging with multiple UN agencies to advance gender-focused initiatives. Key collaborations include a joint work plan with UN Women, a rolling work plan with UNICEF, and cooperative efforts with UNDP to implement the National Action Plan on business and Human Rights. These partnerships are structured to generate sustainable impacts, enhancing the Ministry's ability to overcome challenges, particularly in areas where cultural norms and resource limitations hinder the progress of gender equality initiatives.
By strengthening these international alliances and driving targeted policies, Pakistan is positioned to make significant strides in promoting gender equality. These efforts will further empower women, solidifying their contributions to national development and fostering a more inclusive society.
