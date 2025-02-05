'Pakistan's Commitment To Kashmiri Cause Unshakeable' : Khawaja Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif made a resolute declaration on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirming Pakistan's unshakeable commitment to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination, a cause that resonates deeply in the hearts of Pakistanis nationwide.
In his televised message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Asif stressed that India's refusal to cooperate has delayed the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite.
Asif called on the international community to uphold its commitments to the Kashmiri people and urged India to reverse its unilateral actions taken since August 5, 2019, which have led to human rights abuses and demographic changes in the region.
Pakistan remains committed to standing with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their right to self-determination, Asif emphasized.
Khawaja Asif stressed that the Kashmir dispute holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis, who will continue to support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they attain their right to self-determination.
He urged the international community to fulfill its commitments to the Kashmiri people, ensuring they receive the justice they deserve.
