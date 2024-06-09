Open Menu

Pakistan’s Commitment To Regional Peace, Security, Prosperity Highlighted At ASEAN Regional Forum

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, security, prosperity highlighted at ASEAN regional forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific), Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, represented Pakistan at the Senior Officials Meeting preparatory to the Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

Ambassador Siddiqui appreciated ARF's pivotal role in multilateral efforts for regional peace and prosperity, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and the ASEAN Regional Forum's mandate, he emphasised the importance of international collaboration for shared objectives of stability and sustainable prosperity.

Stressing the need for an equitable and inclusive security framework, the Additional Foreign Secretary underscored the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for lasting peace and security in South Asia.

Ambassador Siddiqui condemned the rising tide of Islamophobia and the pursuance of Islamophobic political agenda as strategies in election campaigns. He emphasised the importance of comprehensive approaches to address the root causes of terrorism.

He also called for international scrutiny and accountability for extraterritorial killings by foreign agents inside Pakistan.

The Additional Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's consistent and principled stance on the Palestinian question and called for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and an end to foreign occupation of Palestinian territories.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan United Nations Gaza Jammu Sunday Asia

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

17 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

17 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

18 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

18 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

18 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

18 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan