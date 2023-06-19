UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Commitment To Welfare, Voluntary Repatriation Of Refugees Remains Steadfast: President Dr Arif Alvi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan's commitment to welfare, voluntary repatriation of refugees remains steadfast: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan's unwavering resolve and commitment to the welfare and voluntary repatriation of refugees remained steadfast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan's unwavering resolve and commitment to the welfare and voluntary repatriation of refugees remained steadfast.

"It is remarkable that, even after forty years, there have been no untoward incidents or frictions between the refugees and the host communities, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that prevails," the president said in his message on World Refugees Day annually observed on June 20.

He said the Day reminded of the immense contributions of the government and people of Pakistan in hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades.

He said Pakistan's unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, served as a testament to the country's spirit of brotherhood and compassion.

"This day, observed annually on June 20, brings into focus the hardships endured by refugees and emphasizes our commitment towards supporting them during these challenging times," he remarked.

The president said that Pakistan continued to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world.

The people and the government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity, and extended support despite the challenges posed by meagre resources, he added.

He said that Pakistan initially received financial and burden-sharing support from the international community during the early years of hosting Afghan refugees, such assistance has waned over time.

On its part, he said, Pakistan had extended all possible support to refugees.

He said Pakistan's policies ensured their access to education and healthcare, and to have their bank accounts and other opportunities, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Furthermore, he said Pakistan continued to work closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within its borders.

President Alvi said that in order to equip Afghan refugees with the knowledge and skills, Pakistan had implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to all those who have played a role in supporting and assisting refugees, including UNHCR and other international organizations.

"Let us continue to uphold the values of compassion, empathy, and inclusivity that define us as a nation," he added.

***Embargoed till Monday 2359 hours ***

