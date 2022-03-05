(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that Pakistan's completion of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) technical parameters shall be acknowledged soon, despite challenges.

In a series of tweets, the minister said "Our fight against ML & TF continues with an unwavering national resolve".

"We wage war on these activities not just for global compliance but first & foremost for our own sake" he added.

Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan is now just 2 items away from completing both its FATF action plans.

"ML Action Plan: 6 out of 7 items addressed within an unprecedented timeframe", adding that "TF Action Plan: 26 out of 27 items addressed".

The minister said that a number of countries believe that we have already completed this plan.