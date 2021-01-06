UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Connectivity, Economic Security Vision To Bear Regional Dividends: Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan's connectivity, economic security vision to bear regional dividends: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said Pakistan's vision of connectivity and economic security would bring dividends to the region and the partner countries.

Addressing the 8th Advisory board Meeting of the National Security Committee the SAPM said Pakistan was on a path to become a global economic hub and aimed to become a melting pot of competing global economic interests, said a press release.

While chairing the meeting, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf said under the economic security model, instead of the conventional geo-strategic lens, Pakistan focused to leverage its geo-economic position by partnering with the world.

"We are looking for economic partnerships and provide avenues for investment," said the SAPM.

Speaking on the regional connectivity issue, the SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan because of its geo-economic location had the potential to serve as a regional pivot and become a hub of trade and economic activities.

He directed the participants to come up with implementable proposals which would set the country on the path to achieve economic security.

Representatives of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) of the NDU, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and Center for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) attended the meeting. Secretary National Security Division Aamir Hasan and senior officials of National Security Division were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Hub

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

50 seconds ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

21 minutes ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

22 minutes ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

25 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

30 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.