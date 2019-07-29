UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Constitution Guarantees Equal Rights To Minorities: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:33 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to minorities living in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to minorities living in the country.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, observing the World Minority Day aimed at renewing the pledge to protect right of minorities, who played key role in national development since the creation of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan always acknowledged national services rendered by the minority community, adding the country was incomplete without it.

The white colour in the national flag represented the minority community, she said adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had also talked about equal rights of minorities while addressing an event to mark the Minority Day.

The SAPM strongly condemned the arrest of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan in Karachi, saying that all was being done in the name of democracy.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Sindh government was using different tactics to suppress its political opponents.

She said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman was using seminaries' students as a shield for coming into power. Maulana Fazalur Rahman should become a real 'Rahber' (leader) of the nation by parting ways with looters and plunderers. Maulana's support for looters was against the Islamic teachings, she added.

