Pakistan's Constitution Guarantees Freedom Of Expression; Says Shazia Rizwan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of expression. The media plays a vital role in highlighting socio-economic and environmental issues, exposing corruption, and advocating for marginalized communities. We pay tribute to journalists across Pakistan and the world for their invaluable sacrifices.
These views were expressed by the Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan during a meeting with journalists at the Rawalpindi Arts Council, here on Saturday.
Shazia said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision is to ensure the safety of journalists and address their concerns as a top priority of the Punjab government, for which all necessary measures are being taken.
She made these remarks while speaking on World Press Freedom Day.
She highlighted that the Punjab government is launching new initiatives to provide health facilities and improve the economic and social well-being of journalists.
Underlining the impact of fake news and measure to stop negative propaganda, she urged the media community to thoroughly verify news before publication and avoid spreading misinformation. Journalists present during the meeting appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts and thanked Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Rizwan for her support.
