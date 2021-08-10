UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Constitution Provides Equal Rights To All: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said the constitution of Pakistan provided equal rights to all people of Pakistan without any discrimination.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with national minority day at a local hotel, he said that the day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech to the legislature on August 11, 1947, days before Pakistan separated from India, in which he pledged to protect the rights of non-Muslims in the newly created country.

He said that it was sanguine that the minority communities were provided opportunities to play their role in the national mainstream, adding that Christian community had played a commendable role in the promotion of healthcare and educational facilities in the country and the PTI governmenthad taken a number of steps to provide a conducive atmosphere to minority communities.

The function was attended by community leaders and human rights activists.

