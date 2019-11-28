Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said today's verdict of the Supreme Court was the manifestation that the Constitution was supreme, the Parliament was sovereign, and the judiciary was independent in Pakistan

The special assistant, in a tweet, said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan was moving forward towards stability of institutions and continuity of democracy.

Under the Constitution, all the national institutions were playing their in role in development and progress of the country, she added.