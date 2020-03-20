(@fidahassanain)

Sindh is at the top of the list among all other provinces with 245 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) The tally of Coronavirus patients reached to 453 acorss the country, with Sindh at the top among other provines with 245 confirms cases of the virus, the official sources said here on Friday.

At least three people and hundreds of others are infected of Coronavirus in different parts of the country. There are 78 confirmed cases in Punjab, 81 in Balochistan, 23 in KP, two in Islamabad and 24 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza said a list of hospitals at the national level was prepared which would serve as the first line of defence against the coronavirus.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Friday, he said the government is considering to reserve the Federal general hospital in Islamabad for treatment of coronavirus patients.

He said we are also in talks with a couple of private hospitals on the matter.

The Special Assistant said arrangements have been made to deal with any kind of situation.

The Special Assistant on National Health Services visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences today and reviewed the arrangements there.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said a helpline has been established at the national level to respond to the queries of the people about coronavirus.

He said we are also starting training programs for the doctors in a week time to better prepare them to meet the challenge.

He said the doctors need to keep their morale high in the prevailing situation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that like other other leaders of the world, they also need to work with passion to defeat Coronavirus pandemic. He urged the world leaders to end sanctions against Iran, so that they could fight against this challenge.

Over 2, 45,000 people are infected of Coronavirus and 10,000 people died all over the world. Italy surpassed China in deaths of its citizens due to the virus.