Pakistan's Court Acquits Prime Minister Khan In 2014 Parliament Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:51 PM

Pakistan's Court Acquits Prime Minister Khan in 2014 Parliament Attack Case

An anti-terrorism court has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case, on Thursday, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported, citing court documents

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) An anti-terrorism court has acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament attack case, on Thursday, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported, citing court documents.

On Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan urged an anti-terrorism court to acquit him in the Parliament House attack case as the prosecution is no more interested in pursuing it, according to the paper.

Khan informed the court through his lawyer that the prosecution was in favor of his acquittal.

"The applicant is maliciously implicated and dragged in this false case. Further proceedings shall cause harassment and political victimisation.

Particularly, after the prosecution stands in favour of the acquittal of the applicant," the application stated.

On August 31, 2014, anti-government protests against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took place in Pakistan, led by Imran Khan and Sufi cleric Tahrul Qadri. The protesters loyal to the opposition wanted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign, accusing him of corruption and electoral fraud. A case was filed against Khan, Qadri and others for beating up senior superintendent of police Asmatullah Junejo and for torturing five other police officers.

