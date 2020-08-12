Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recoveries reaches to 263, 193

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that are now 16,599 active cases in the country and large number of infected persons have recovered from the virus.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 16,599 active cases in the country.

The sources said that 730 people were tested positive and seventeen lost life due to the virus over the last twenty-four hours. Total 20631 tests were carried out during this period, they said.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 285921 across the country.

Sindh with 124556 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 94, 715, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 34,859 cases, Balochistan with 11,956, Islamabad with 15, 296 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2382 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2157 cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Mr. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and discussed the latest situation on COVID-19 response and resumption of Polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.