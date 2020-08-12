UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan’s Covid-19 Situation Improves As Recoveries Reaches To 263, 193

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:01 PM

Pakistan’s Covid-19 situation improves as recoveries reaches to 263, 193

The official sources say that are now 16,599 active cases in the country and large number of infected persons have recovered from the virus.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Coronavirus situation improved in the country as the total number of recovered persons reached to 263,193 on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 16,599 active cases in the country.

The sources said that 730 people were tested positive and seventeen lost life due to the virus over the last twenty-four hours. Total 20631 tests were carried out during this period, they said.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 285921 across the country.

Sindh with 124556 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 94, 715, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 34,859 cases, Balochistan with 11,956, Islamabad with 15, 296 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan with 2382 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2157 cases.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Mr. Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and discussed the latest situation on COVID-19 response and resumption of Polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Polio Punjab Bill Gates Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar appears before NAB in liquor license ..

13 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit tomorr ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is at the heart of a workplace re ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 20.34 million, deat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.