MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The number of those infected with the coronavirus in Pakistan has surpassed 1 million, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 1,425 new infections, taking the overall tally to 1,000,034.

The NCOC also reported 11 new fatalities, with the nationwide death toll now standing at 22,939.

The number of those recovered has reached 923,472.

Some 19 million of over 216 million in Pakistan have received at least one COVID-19 shot, with nearly 7 million fully vaccinated.