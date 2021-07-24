UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's COVID Deaths Lowest In Region: Asad Umar

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan's COVID deaths lowest in region: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the rate of COVID deaths per million population in Pakistan remained the lowest in the region due to timely decisions of the government.

In a tweet, the minster who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in Iran some 1037 people were died out of one million population while in Nepal the number was 326, India 301, Sri Lanka 186, Afghanistan 160, and Bangladesh 113.

"Timely decisions, hard work, cooperation of people & blessings of Allah made this possible."However he warned that risk was not over yet therefore the people should follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) and also vaccinate themselves against the disease.

