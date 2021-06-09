UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Covid Situation Is Normalising: Dr Faisal

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan's Covid situation is normalising: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that Covid-19 situation was normalising in the country.

The credit went to leadership of incumbent government who made extra-ordinary efforts for safety and security of the general public from lethal virus, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

In the first phase, he said the people had extended full cooperation with the government regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs). The situation of coronavirus in the country was much better than before, he observed.

"We are taking all possible measures regarding vaccination of people registered with 1166, " he stated.

The government, he said took all necessary measures to protect the citizens from spreading the virus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global trade defies expectations in 2021 and drive ..

1 hour ago

HEC approves China Study Center at KIU

29 minutes ago

Swat to have international standred playground fac ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Says Ukraine Invited Russia to Discuss Inter ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Criticizes Zelenskyy's Bill on Indigenous Pe ..

29 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.