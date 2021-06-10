ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that Covid-19 situation was normalising in the country.

The credit went to leadership of incumbent government who made extra-ordinary efforts for safety and security of the general public from lethal virus, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

In the first phase, he said the people had extended full cooperation with the government regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs). The situation of coronavirus in the country was much better than before, he observed.

"We are taking all possible measures regarding vaccination of people registered with 1166, " he stated.

The government, he said took all necessary measures to protect the citizens from spreading the virus.