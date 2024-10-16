Pakistan's Crop Produce Suffers From Poor Infrastructure, Supply Chains: Shahid Imran
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Convenor Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry regional standing committee on Food Shahid Imran said that Pakistan produces enough staple crops, lack of infrastructure, absence of proper supply chains, and food waste limit access to food especially in rural and under served areas.
Speaking at a seminar on “Food Security in Pakistan” organised in collaboration with Family Food Products in connection with World Food Day, here on Wednesday, he said food conditions in Pakistan are marked by a combination of challenges related to availability, accessibility, and nutrition. Agriculture is a key sector, with staples like wheat, rice, sugarcane, and cotton being major crops.
Despite this, food insecurity remains a significant concern, affecting about 36.9 percent of the population as reported by world food program, he added.
He said one of the main issues was the imbalance between food production and distribution. He said natural disasters like floods and droughts, which were increasingly frequent due to climate change, also impact agricultural output, leading to fluctuating food prices.
Former Vice President FPCCI Ch Zahid Iqbal speaking on the occasion said poverty was a major driver of food insecurity. Many households cannot afford nutritious diets, leading to malnutrition, especially among children. Pakistan has one of the highest rates of child malnutrition in the world, with stunting, wasting, and micro nutrient deficiencies widespread due to non availability of food.
Another speaker Regional Chairman Food Exporters Association Pakistan Saif-ur-Rehman said inflation and rising costs of food imports exacerbate the situation. The government and international organizations have launched several initiatives to improve food security, but the scale of the challenge requires more sustained and targeted efforts. Ensuring stable food conditions remains critical for Pakistan's overall development.
He suggested the government to focus on achieving maximum yields by introducing new latest varieties of hybrid seeds which he added was need of the hour to offset the hovering impending threat of food insecurity.
