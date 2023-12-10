Open Menu

Pakistan's Cuisine Plays Role In Tourism Promotion

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan's cuisine plays role in tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's traditional cuisines played a significant role in the promotion of the tourism industry in the country.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that alongside Pakistan's stunning natural landscapes, its high-quality cuisine can serve as a major attraction for both local and international tourists.

He further said that witnessing the increase in participation of women in the food sector would not only create jobs but also economically empower them, adding that the government appreciated its contribution to the culinary landscape and tourism industry. He said the cuisines in hotels and restaurants worldwide underscore their contribution to the country's pride.

