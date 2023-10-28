(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah on Saturday emphasized the significant role that Pakistani cuisine can play in the promotion of tourism in the country.

Addressing at the International Chef Day celebration organized by the Chef Association of Pakistan, the minister expressed his delight in witnessing the increasing participation of women in the food sector, noting the potential for job creation and economic empowerment.

He believed that alongside Pakistan's stunning natural landscapes, its high-quality cuisine can serve as a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.

Praising the expertise of Pakistani chefs, the minister highlighted their presence in leading hotels and restaurants worldwide, underscoring their contribution to the country's pride.

He expressed a personal interest in all sectors of the tourism industry, believing that their development is integral to the nation's progress.

Participants at the event commended Wasi Shah's commitment to every fact of the tourism sector, anticipating a bright future for tourism in the country if such dedication continues.

At the end of the event, the minister also presented prizes to the best chefs, reinforcing the government's appreciation for their contribution to the culinary landscape and tourism industry.